PAWSEY Norma Of Hebburn.
Passed away peacefully 14th September 2019 after a short illness aged 79.
Re-united with Ken,
her beloved husband.
Loved mother, grandmother
and great grandmother.
She will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Family and friends please meet for service at St Cuthbert's at 12.30, 27th September 2019
followed by cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 13.15.
No flowers by request.
Donations to Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
Stanhope Rd,
South Shields NE33 4TB
tel: 0191 455 0904
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019