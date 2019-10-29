Home

Norma Curry

Curry South Shields Norma, peacefully passed away at Harton Grange Care Home on the 22nd October 2019 aged 80 years.
A dear wife of the ever loving Jim, married for over 60 years.
Devoted mam to Stephen, Michael and Lynne and a precious mother in law to Hortence, Liz and Stephen. Fiercely loving nana to her seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
She will be deeply missed by all. Please meet for service at
South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 5th November 2019 at 1.15pm. Family flowers only and donations may be received in lieu to Harton Grange Care Home.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019
