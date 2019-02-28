Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
14:45
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Noreen McKiernan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noreen McKiernan

Notice Condolences

Noreen McKiernan Notice
McKIERNAN
Noreen Elizabeth
(South Shields) After 13 years of struggle,
my beloved wife finally succumbed to her illness and sadly passed away on 24th February, aged 66 years.
She was a beautiful woman, fantastic Wife to David, wonderful Mother to Paul and Michelle and Grandmother to Susie,
Mother in Law to David B,
Sister to David, Sister in Law to Pat and an exceptional nurse.
Noreen's funeral will take place on Tuesday 5th March at 2.45pm at South Shields Crematorium. Afterwards friends will be welcome to join Noreen's family for a reception at The Bamburgh in Bamburgh Avenue, South Shields. By request, family flowers only. Should friends so wish, donations in lieu may be made to Cancer Research. A box for this purpose will be provided at the Crematorium
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.