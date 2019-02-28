|
|
|
McKIERNAN
Noreen Elizabeth
(South Shields) After 13 years of struggle,
my beloved wife finally succumbed to her illness and sadly passed away on 24th February, aged 66 years.
She was a beautiful woman, fantastic Wife to David, wonderful Mother to Paul and Michelle and Grandmother to Susie,
Mother in Law to David B,
Sister to David, Sister in Law to Pat and an exceptional nurse.
Noreen's funeral will take place on Tuesday 5th March at 2.45pm at South Shields Crematorium. Afterwards friends will be welcome to join Noreen's family for a reception at The Bamburgh in Bamburgh Avenue, South Shields. By request, family flowers only. Should friends so wish, donations in lieu may be made to Cancer Research. A box for this purpose will be provided at the Crematorium
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019
