COLTMAN Nora Patricia Died peacefully on Thursday, October 10th, aged 85 years.
Nora (nee Crowley), loving wife to the late George, and beloved mother of Tim, Michael, Hazel, Anita and Noreen, grandmother to Callum, Conor, Eoin, Maisie, Rory, Freya, Jason and Daisy and mother-in-law to Russell,
Ray and Ian.
Requiem Mass at St Bede's RC Church, Westoe Road, South Shields, at 12 noon on Monday, October 21st, followed by committal at South Shields Crematorium at 1.15pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers please to The Alzheimer's Society.
All inquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors,
tel: (0191) 455 0904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019
