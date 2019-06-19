|
Morgan Neville
(Chopwell) Peacefully in RVI on 12th June 2019, aged 79 years, Neville, beloved husband of the late Barbara.
Loving da of Neil and Helen,
father in law of Andrea and Rebecca.
A much loved brother, brother in law and uncle of all his family.
Family and friends please meet for funeral service at St John the Evangelist, Chopwell on
Wednesday 26th June at 11.30 am followed by cremation at
Mountsett Crematorium at
12.30 pm. Family flowers only, donations if so desired to Arthritis Research UK. All welcome back
for refreshments to Chopwell Officials Club.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 19, 2019
