DIXON Neil

(Neil Dixley) It is with great sadness we announce that Neil, age 49,

our most beloved son, brother, Dad, family member and friend of many, died peacefully in hospital

on 19th March.

Neil will be loved and missed every day by his loving Mum, Gail Luke, Mel, his second Dad, his sisters and brother, Kerry, Glyn and Kirsty,

his cherished children Dominic, Amy and Neil jnr, nieces and nephew, family members and his many great friends. Anyone who knew our quirky, kind and funny Neil, even for a little while, lost a shining light in their lives and his children have lost the best Dad in the world.

Please wear bright colours as we celebrate Neil's life, with joy and gratitude, at St John's Church, Hebburn, on 29th March

at 10:45 am followed by interment at Hebburn Cemetery and after at Hebburn Conservative Club. Family flowers only but donations can be made in lieu for Diabetes UK and Cancer Research UK. Neil is resting at Peter Johnson Funerals, Hartleyburn Ave, Hebburn.

Rest in Peace our beautiful boy. Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 26, 2019