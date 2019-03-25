|
|
|
DIXON Neil
'Dixley'
(Hebburn) Died peacefully in hospital on March 19th, aged 49 years.
The beloved son of Barry and stepman Val, loving brother of Kerry, devoted dad of
Amy, Neil and Dominic.
Will be sadly missed by
his loving family and friends.
The celebration of his life will take place in St. John's Church, Hebburn on Friday March 29th at 10:45am, prior to interment in Hebburn Cemetery.
Afterwards at Hebburn Conservative Club (All Welcome).
Bright coloured clothing only please. No black.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Diabetes UK and
Cancer Research UK.
Neil is resting at Peter Johnson Funerals, Hartleyburn Avenue, Hebburn.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 25, 2019
