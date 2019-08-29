Home

Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:15
South Shields Crematorium
Nancy McAlpine Notice
McAlpine
Nancy
(Jarrow) Passed away suddenly in hospital on 21st August 2019,
aged 79 years.
Dearly beloved Wife of Gilbert, much loved Mam to Graham, Fiona and Lisa and Mother-in-Law to Andrew and Melanie. Beloved Grandma to Joseph, Emma,
Daniel and Charlotte.
Family and friends please meet at South Shields Crematorium on
4th September at 11.15 a.m.
No flowers please, however, donations in lieu, if so desired,
can be made to The Great North Air Ambulance Service.
A donation box will be available.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019
