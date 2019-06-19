Home

Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
09:00
South Shields Crematorium
Nancy Gales Notice
GALES (South Shields) Peacefully in hospital on
June 13th, aged 89 years.
Nancy (Formerly Laing,
née Hamilton)
Devoted wife of the late Bill and Tom, much loved mam of Nancy, Margaret, William, June, Tom and the late Elizabeth.
A dear mother in law, also a devoted nana, great nana and
great great nana.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium on Monday June 24th at 9am.
By request, family flowers only. Donations in lieu to The Great North Air Ambulance.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 19, 2019
