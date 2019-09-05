|
|
|
FORSTER South Shields Peacefully at Home on the
30th August 2019, aged 88 years, Muriel (née Langley).
Reunited with her devoted husband Jack. A much loved mam of Linda, Diane and Stephen.
Dear mother in law of
Paul and George.
A treasured grandma of Jack, Graham, Alexander and
great grandma to Jacob.
Friends, please meet at
South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 12th September 2019 at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to
The Alzheimer's Society in loving memory of her husband Jack. Donations maybe received
at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019