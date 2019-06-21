|
|
|
Pickett Monica Joyce The family offer thanks to the Rev'd Peter Jones, who celebrated the funeral service on June 13th,
and Rev'd Fr. David Nixon, for his constant support.
Many thanks to the Windsor Nursing Home for their care over the past weeks, and also to the staff of 'Dunedin House',
Chapel of Rest.
We gratefully thank the members of St Vincent de Paul, who organized 'The Rosary' on
June 12th. Especial thanks to Joyce's colleagues, friends and relatives, who attended the service and in appreciation of the many condolence cards, received.'
Published in Shields Gazette on June 21, 2019
