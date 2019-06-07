|
|
|
Pickett (née Kelly)
Monica Joyce 'Joyce' Passed away peacefully on 27th May 2019, aged 74.
Much loved wife of Michael,
mam to Catherine, Julia, Alexandra and Laura along with Mark, Martin, Nick and Darren and amazing Grandma of seven.
Forever in our hearts.
The funeral will take place
at 2pm on Thursday 13th June at
South Shields Crematorium and afterwards at The Sea Hotel. Please wear bright colours.
Family flowers only
please and donations to
Brain Tumour Research.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 7, 2019
