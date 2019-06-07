Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Monica Pickett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monica Pickett

Notice Condolences

Monica Pickett Notice
Pickett (née Kelly)
Monica Joyce 'Joyce' Passed away peacefully on 27th May 2019, aged 74.

Much loved wife of Michael,
mam to Catherine, Julia, Alexandra and Laura along with Mark, Martin, Nick and Darren and amazing Grandma of seven.
Forever in our hearts.

The funeral will take place
at 2pm on Thursday 13th June at
South Shields Crematorium and afterwards at The Sea Hotel. Please wear bright colours.

Family flowers only
please and donations to
Brain Tumour Research.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.