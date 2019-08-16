Home

Glen Miller Boldon Funeral Services (Boldon Colliery)
37 North Road
Boldon Colliery, Co. Durham NE35 9AX
01915 191645
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:45
St Georges Church
East Boldon
Interment
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
12:30
Boldon Cemetery
Notice Condolences

Molly Tate Notice
Tate East Boldon Sadly passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Molly (nee Roberts, formerly Hordon). A much loved wife of Ernie. Treasured mam of Colleen and Helen and mother in law of Chris and Mark, also a precious Gran of Rosie, Heidi and Madeleine.
Will family and friends kindly meet for service at St Georges Church, East Boldon on Thursday 22nd August at 11.45am followed by interment at Boldon Cemetery
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie.
A collection box will be provided at the Church.
Family and friends are kindly invited afterwards to East Boldon Cricket Club for refreshments.
All enquiries to Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel 5191645
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019
