Gardner (Hebburn) Peacefully at home after a short illness on 2nd July 2019
aged 92 years,
Moira (née Wakinshaw).
Beloved wife of the late John,
loving mam of Aileen and Carole
and a dearly loved mother-in-law,
nanna and great nanna.
Family and friends please meet
for service in South Shields Crematorium Chapel on
Monday 15th July at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired to
Cancer Research.
A donation box will be provided
after the service.
All enquiries tel Co-op Funeralcare on 0191 489 7400.
Forever in our hearts x x
Published in Shields Gazette on July 8, 2019