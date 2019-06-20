|
|
|
Fulcher Moira
(Née Thompson) 21.11.1946
Peacefully at home on the
14th June 2019, Moira.
Beloved Wife of George.
Loving Mother of Rachel and Heather. Loving Grandmother of Georgia, Chloe and Theo.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 25th June at St. Peter's Church, Jarrow at 9:00am followed by Cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 9:45 am.
All welcome to join us afterwards at The Greyhound Pub, Hedworth. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the St. Peter's Church.
