|
|
|
AL-SAYYADI Mohamed Hussein Thank you
Al Azhar Mosque and
Peter Johnson Funerals for the beautiful service last Friday.
Special thanks to family, friends and colleagues for the
love and support.
Thanks to Keith from
Peter Johnson Funerals
for his dedication
and exceptional service,
Engy for helping me
every step of the way.
Thank you to all of the people who attended and the community at
Al Azhar Mosque,
Eftekar and Ashwaq
for the lovely food,
and thank you to Tracey and Adele from the emergency services.
Zahra & Pauline
Published in Shields Gazette on July 10, 2019