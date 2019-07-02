|
|
|
AL-SAYYADI Mohamed Hussein My wonderful, lovely, amazing Dad, my dearest best friend and my rock.
Varied in your interests, vast with your knowledge, you were so eclectic and unique, no one that met you left without learning something or smiling, proud to be Yemeni and an integral part of the community and Mosque.
A passionate Labour/Momentum group member.
I am beyond blessed to call you my Father and so very grateful that we were best friends.
Rest well in peace, I love you eternally my Diamond.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 2, 2019