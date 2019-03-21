Home

Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
13:15
South Shields Crematorium
Martin Jarrow Peacefully at The Branches, Jarrow, on the 16th March 2019,
aged 100 years, Minnie.
She is reunited with her loving husband the late Chris and her cherished sons the late Barry and Chris. A devoted mam to Viv and mother in law of John. She will be deeply missed by her grandsons Mark and Gary, their wives Claire and Deb and her four loving
great grandchildren whom she adored immensely.
Minnie will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday
28th March 2019 at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
The Young Carers of South Tyneside. Donations may be received at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
