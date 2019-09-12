|
|
|
Mudditt Michael Originally from
South Shields and Jarrow, passed away suddenly on
Thursday 29th August 2019
in hospital near his home in Jamison, Pennsylvania.
Husband of Linda and dearly
loved father of Alison, beloved son of Joyce and late Maurice,
adored brother of Susan, Paul
and their families.
A service was held for Michael
on Saturday 7th September 2019 at the Joseph A Fluehr III Funeral Home in New Britain, Pennsylvania.
Always and Forever in our hearts.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019