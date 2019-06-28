|
|
|
Linney (Formerly of
South Shields) Michael passed away on
21st June 2019 aged 79 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Sheila, much loved dad of Theresa
and the late Maria. A loving papa
to Roxanne and Atlanta.
Deeply missed father in law of Glen and the rest of the family.
Please meet for service at South Shields Crematorium on Saturday 6th July 2019 at 10:30am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the British Lung Foundation.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 28, 2019