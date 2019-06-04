Home

Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Hunter Hebburn Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on the 27th May 2019 aged 69 years, Michael. A much loved husband of Ann. A treasured Dad of Paul and Gary. A dear father in law of Trudy, an adored grandad of Sophie and Millie. Loving brother to Jackie. Michael will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 11th June 2019 at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to
Cancer Research.
Donations may be received
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 4, 2019
