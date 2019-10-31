|
|
|
Crawford (Jarrow) Peacefully after a short illness on 24th October 2019, aged 54 years, Michael. Dearly loved son of the late Billy and Nella, much loved brother of David and partner Jean, sisters
Brenda and the late Ann and loving
uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Funeral service will take place in
St. Peter's Church, Jarrow on Tuesday 5th November at 9.30am,
followed by interment in Jarrow Cemetery at 10.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to St. Peter's Church, Jarrow. A donation box will be provided after the service.
All enquiries tel Co-op Funeralcare on 0191 4897400
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019