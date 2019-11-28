|
Elliott Died 21.11.19.
Mena (nee Dearden),
aged 101 years.
Devoted mam of John & Moira. Loving mother in law of Carol & Clive, and a much loved nanna and great nanna. Family and friends please meet for service at
South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 5th December at 2.45pm. Mena's wish is that donations in lieu of flowers go to The North East Air Ambulance and are to be taken at the end of the Service.
Reunited with her most beloved husband John.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019