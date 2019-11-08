|
|
|
WELSH Mazal Died peacefully in
Park View Care Home in
Witham, Essex on 24th October, aged 95 years.
Precious mam to daughters
Terry and Jacqueline and sons Bede and John, sons-in-law Dave and Ray, daughters-in-law Lyn and Karen. Grandchildren Michael, Andrew, Ian, Stephanie, Allandria and Jackson. Great grandchildren Leo, Rory, Erin, Orla, Azaia,
Jack, Santiago and Ella.
Requiem Mass at
Saint Bede's, Jarrow, 1.15pm on 14th November prior to interment at 2.30pm in Jarrow Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations to
St. Bede's Church, Jarrow.
Mazal will be in the Chapel Of Rest at Johnsons Funeral Directors.
WELSH
A wonderful mam,
woman and aide,
One who was better,
God never made,
A wonderful worker,
so loyal and true,
One in a million, that mam was you,
Just in your judgement,
always right;
Honest and liberal, ever upright;
Loved by your friends
and all whom you knew,
Our wonderful mam,
that mam was you.
Terry, Dave and Family.
WELSH
We can't have the old days back,
When we were all together.
But secret tears
and loving thoughts,
Will be with us forever.
Lyn, Bede and Family.
WELSH
Always so good, unselfish and kind,
Few on this Earth,
her equal we find.
Honourable and upright
in all her ways,
Loyal and true till the
end of her days.
You are not forgotten, dear mam.
Jacqueline, Ray and Family.
WELSH
God has you in His keeping,
We have you in our hearts.
John, Karen and Family
WELSH
The most amazing and loving
nana and great nana,
We will miss you and you
will be forever in our hearts.
Andrew, Kate and
Great Grandson Jack.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019