TOMPKINSON May On Saturday, 6th July 2019, after a very short illness in hospital, May Mennie Tompkinson (formerly Charles; nee Leybourne), aged 85, was sadly taken from us.

Beloved wife of the late Len, dearly loved mam of David and Paul, and Grandson Paul. Sadly missed by Judith, Lynne, and Jill. A much loved great-grandmother.

She loved her extended family too.

A Service will be held at South Shields Crematorium on

Friday, 19th July 2019.

Family flowers only. Donations taken at Crematorium for Alzheimer's Society. A celebration of May's life will be held in the Harton & Westoe Miners' Welfare Club. Resting at Peter Johnson, Imeary Street. The family would like to personally thank all the care workers who looked after May over these past few years.



Our days will be quite different now, that you're no longer here.

You were our world,

and we hope you know,

Just how much we loved you so.

Words cannot express what we feel today.

But we will always love and

cherish you every day.

We want to tell you something

so there won't be any doubt.

You're so wonderful to think of,

but so hard to be without.

All our love forever. RIP x x x Published in Shields Gazette on July 17, 2019