Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
13:15
Monkton Park Methodist Church
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
14:00
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for May Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

May Stewart

Notice Condolences

May Stewart Notice
Stewart Jarrow May peacefully passed away at Palmersdene Care Home on the
7th June 2019, aged 101 years.
She will be sadly missed by
her loving sister Doris.
Please meet for funeral service at Monkton Park Methodist Church
on Thursday 20th June 2019
at 1.15 pm, followed by Cremation at
South Shields Crematorium
at 2.00 pm.
Donations in lieu to
Palmersdene Care Home,
donations may be received at the Church and Crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.