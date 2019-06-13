|
|
|
Stewart Jarrow May peacefully passed away at Palmersdene Care Home on the
7th June 2019, aged 101 years.
She will be sadly missed by
her loving sister Doris.
Please meet for funeral service at Monkton Park Methodist Church
on Thursday 20th June 2019
at 1.15 pm, followed by Cremation at
South Shields Crematorium
at 2.00 pm.
Donations in lieu to
Palmersdene Care Home,
donations may be received at the Church and Crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on June 13, 2019
