DICK East Boldon Peacefully on 10th July,
aged 95 years, May (née Forbes).
Much loved wife of the late David, a loving mother to David, a treasured grandma to Laura, Stuart and Chris also a dear aunt.
Would friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 19th July at 11:30am.
Family flowers only by request, donations to Alzheimer's
South Tyneside, a plate will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd Independent Family Funeral Directors, 27 Chiswick Square, Hylton Castle, Tel. 548 7606
Published in Shields Gazette on July 16, 2019