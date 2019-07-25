|
RAMSAY Mavis
née Heron Fred and family of the late Mavis would like to thank everyone for their condolences at this sad time. We are overwhelmed by your sympathy, kindness and generosity. Donations to the British Lung Foundation received £538.68p, thank you so much.
Our thanks to staff of Ward 10 at South Tyneside Hospital for their care and support. Thanks also to Paul at Peter Johnson for funeral arrangements, Ian Hunter for helping us celebrate Mavis's life, Joanne at Westoe Florists and Jan at Little Haven Hotel.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 25, 2019