Ramsay (South Shields) Peacefully in hospital on
4th July, aged 83 years,
Mavis (née Heron).
Beloved wife of Fred, loving Mam
of John and David, dearly loved mother-in-law of Joy and Yvonne, adored grandma of Sean
and wife Caroline,
also great-grandma of Jacob.
Mavis will be sadly missed by all
her loving family and friends.
A celebration of Mavis' life will take place on her 84th birthday at
South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 17th July at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations may be collected after the service for British Lung Foundation. Mavis will be resting at
Peter Johnson Funerals,
108 Imeary Street.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 11, 2019