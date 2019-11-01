|
|
|
McLACHLAN
Mavis
(Nee Thomas,
formerly Connor) Passed away peacefully and gracefully on 25th October 2019, aged 85.
Beloved wife of John, much loved mam of Julie and Lynda, mother in law of Malcolm and the late Billy, loved grandma of David and Kayleigh, and great grandma of Ashton and Ruby.
She will be sadly missed by
all family and friends.
Funeral to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on Friday 8th November at 9.45am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to a charity
of the family's choice.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019