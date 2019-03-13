|
|
|
WOODHOUSE HEBBURN Peacefully in hospital after a short illness surrounded by her loving family on 7th March 2019, aged 94 years, Maureen (nee Harbinson).
A devoted wife of the late James,
a much loved mother of Ambrose, Ruth, Maureen and the late Philip.
A dear mother in law of Mary, Don, Philip and David. An adored grandmother to all her loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. Maureen will be missed by all her loving
family and friends.
Please meet at St Aloysius RC Church for Requiem Mass on Wednesday 20th March 2019 at 11am followed by Cremation at South Shields at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of St Aloysius S.V.P. May she rest in peace.
All enquiries to Tynedale
Family Funeral Directors
Tel 01914550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More