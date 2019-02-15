|
Thompson Maureen
(nee Morton) passed away peacefully on
1st February 2019, aged 61 years.
She will be sadly missed by daughters Claire, Emma and Laura.
Beloved sister of Carol, a loving nana of Tyler, Nicole and Owen.
Could family and friends please meet for funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 27th February for 11.15am.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Huntingtons Disease Association.
All enquiries to Your Choice Funerals tel 0191 4544960.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019
