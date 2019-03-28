|
|
|
TAYLOR Maureen
(née Inkster) Passed away peacefully after a long illness at South Tyneside Hospital
on 19th March, aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of the late John,
loving mum of Nigel and Wendy, much loved mother in law of Jill and Liam and nanny of Emilia, Charlotte, William and George.
Funeral service to be held at Whitburn Parish Church on Thursday 4th April at 10:15am followed by a committal at
South Shields Crematorium at 11:15am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Macmillan Nurses and
Cancer Research.
A donation box will be
available on the day.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More