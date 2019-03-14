Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare South Shields
Westoe House
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4LZ
01914 555 521
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
14:00
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Joice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Joice

Notice Condolences

Maureen Joice Notice
Joice South Shields Peacefully in Hospital surrounded by her loving family in her final hours, with her daughter by her side,
aged 83 years, Maureen Ann
(née Nelson), beloved wife of the late Bert. Treasured mam of Wendy, Steven and son-in-law Peter, devoted grandmother of Paul, Lee and great grandsons Brandon and Paul.
Friends please meet for
funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium on
Thursday 28th March at 2pm.
Maureen will be resting with
the Co-op Funeralcare
South Shields tel 4555521,
where floral tributes may be sent.
Forever in our hearts,
love you always mam
'Goodnight, sleep tight'
x x x
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.