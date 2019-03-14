|
|
|
Joice South Shields Peacefully in Hospital surrounded by her loving family in her final hours, with her daughter by her side,
aged 83 years, Maureen Ann
(née Nelson), beloved wife of the late Bert. Treasured mam of Wendy, Steven and son-in-law Peter, devoted grandmother of Paul, Lee and great grandsons Brandon and Paul.
Friends please meet for
funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium on
Thursday 28th March at 2pm.
Maureen will be resting with
the Co-op Funeralcare
South Shields tel 4555521,
where floral tributes may be sent.
Forever in our hearts,
love you always mam
'Goodnight, sleep tight'
x x x
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
