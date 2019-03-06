Home

Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
16:30
St Peter & St Paul's R C Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
09:30
St Peter & St Paul's R C Church
Interment
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:30
Harton Cemetery
Maureen Jennings Notice
Jennings South Shields Peacefully after a long illness
on the 3rd March 2019, aged
85 years, Maureen.
Reunited with her husband Hubert. A dearly loved mam of Tony and Sean, mother in law of Julie.
A much loved gran of Rachael. Maureen will be sadly missed by
all her loving family and friends. Maureen will be received into
St Peter & St Paul's R C Church on Tuesday 12th March 2019 at 4:30pm prior to Requiem Mass on Wednesday 13th March 2019 at 9:30am followed by interment at Harton Cemetery at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu to St Peter &
Paul's R C Church.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
