The Co-operative Funeralcare South Shields
Westoe House
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4LZ
01914 555 521
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:30
St. Peter and St. Pauls Church
Boldon Lane
View Map
Committal
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
13:15
South Shields Crematorium
Maureen Gallagher Notice
Gallagher (South Shields) Passed peacefully on
3rd September 2019, aged 79 years, Maureen (née Ellwood).
Irreplaceable wife to Peter,
loving mam of Maria and Harvey, unforgettable mam-in-law to Tony and Marie, cherished grandma to Chris, Niamh, Bridie and Harvey.
Service to take place on
Friday 13th September at 12.30pm
in St. Peter and St. Pauls Church, Boldon Lane followed by cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu can be left
after the service.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, South Shields. Tel: (0191) 4555521.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019
