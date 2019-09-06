|
|
|
Gallagher (South Shields) Passed peacefully on
3rd September 2019, aged 79 years, Maureen (née Ellwood).
Irreplaceable wife to Peter,
loving mam of Maria and Harvey, unforgettable mam-in-law to Tony and Marie, cherished grandma to Chris, Niamh, Bridie and Harvey.
Service to take place on
Friday 13th September at 12.30pm
in St. Peter and St. Pauls Church, Boldon Lane followed by cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu can be left
after the service.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, South Shields. Tel: (0191) 4555521.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019