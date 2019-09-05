|
|
|
Campbell Maureen Passed away peacefully at home on 2nd September 2019, aged 74 years.
Beloved wife of the late Allan,
much loved mam of Paul and Nicola, mother in law of David, devoted granny of Jacob, Isabella,
Frazer and Angus, sadly missed
by all family and friends.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday
11th September 2019 at 10.30am.
Flowers welcome or donations, if desired, to East Boldon Cricket Club.
All enquiries to
Your Choice Funerals, South Shields
Tel: 0191 454 4960
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019