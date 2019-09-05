Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:30
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Campbell

Notice Condolences

Maureen Campbell Notice
Campbell Maureen Passed away peacefully at home on 2nd September 2019, aged 74 years.
Beloved wife of the late Allan,
much loved mam of Paul and Nicola, mother in law of David, devoted granny of Jacob, Isabella,
Frazer and Angus, sadly missed
by all family and friends.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday
11th September 2019 at 10.30am.
Flowers welcome or donations, if desired, to East Boldon Cricket Club.
All enquiries to
Your Choice Funerals, South Shields
Tel: 0191 454 4960
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.