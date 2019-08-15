Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Johnson Funerals
Whiteleas Way
South Shields, Tyne and Wear NE34 8LH
0191 536 0555
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
12:30
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Matty Potts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matty Potts

Notice Condolences

Matty Potts Notice
Potts (Jarrow) Peacefully in Haven Court with
his loving family by his side on
9th August, aged 79 years, Matty. Beloved husband of the late Patsy, much loved dad of Susan, Matty, Wayne, Angela and Jay.
A dear father-in-law of Lesley, Janice and Michelle, also adored granda and great-granda.
A celebration of Matty's life will take place at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday August 22nd at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations may be collected after the service for Haven Court Social Fund. The family would like to thank all the staff at Haven Court for the last three years for the care of Matty. Matty will be resting at Peter Johnson Funerals, Whiteleas Way.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.