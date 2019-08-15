|
|
|
Potts (Jarrow) Peacefully in Haven Court with
his loving family by his side on
9th August, aged 79 years, Matty. Beloved husband of the late Patsy, much loved dad of Susan, Matty, Wayne, Angela and Jay.
A dear father-in-law of Lesley, Janice and Michelle, also adored granda and great-granda.
A celebration of Matty's life will take place at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday August 22nd at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations may be collected after the service for Haven Court Social Fund. The family would like to thank all the staff at Haven Court for the last three years for the care of Matty. Matty will be resting at Peter Johnson Funerals, Whiteleas Way.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019