|
|
|
Pape Matty Peacefully on 29th July,
aged 79 years.
Beloved husband to Anne,
dearly loved dad to Alan, Brian and Trudi, dearly loved father-in-law to Christine and Ann Marie, treasured grandad of Kati, Alexandria and Robin, Martyn, Brian and Ellie,
also a very dear brother and friend.
Please meet for funeral service
on Wednesday 14th August in
South Shields Crematorium at 12.30pm. Family flowers only
please, donations if desired to
Pancreatic Cancer Research.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors tel. 0191 4545700
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019