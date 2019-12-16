|
|
|
SMITH Matthew
(Mattie) Passed away on
Saturday 7th December, aged 85 surrounded
by his loving family.
Beloved husband of the late Eleanor, much loved dad of
Paul, Eleanor, Anne, Garry
and father in law of
Christine and Andrew.
Adored granda of Neil, Lydia,
Laura, Steven, Naomi and
great granda of Kyle, Rio,
Rhys, Keira, Kayden and Karis.
Much loved brother of
Valerie and Marilyn.
Family and friends please meet at
South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 19th December
at 9.45am.
All enquiries to
R S Johnson, Crossgate,
Tel: 0191 303 9561.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 16, 2019