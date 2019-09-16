|
|
|
RODHAM Jarrow Peacefully at home with his
loving family at his bedside on the
11th September 2019, aged 73 years,
Mat (Brian). An adored husband of Pam, a much loved dad of Sarah and Dale. A devoted granda of Elliott and Ayron. Mat will be sadly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
Please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Monday
23rd September 2019 at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
The Great North Air Ambulance, donations may be received
at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019