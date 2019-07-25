|
|
|
Trotter Jarrow Peacefully in Hospital
on 20th July 2019 aged 86 years, Mary (née Gallagher).
Beloved wife of the late Harry,
much loved mam of Jimmy, Steve and Lyn, loved mother-in-law of Maureen, Pam and Dave, devoted grandma of Daniel, Grace, Tom
and great grandma of Layla.
Funeral service to take place at
St Cuthberts Church, Hebburn
on Wednesday 31st July at 1:15pm followed by cremation at
South Shields Crematorium
at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired can be
left after the service for
Freeman Hospital.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 25, 2019