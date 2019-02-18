Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00
Salvation Army Hall
Wawn Street
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
12:30
South Shields Crematorium
Mary Simpson Notice
SIMPSON (South Shields) Promoted to glory on 14th February aged 70 years, Mary,
beloved wife of the late
Gordon Ernest Simpson.
Much loved mam of Mark,
Glen and Chantel and partners. Loved by her six grandchildren,
also missed by her brother and dearest friends.
Funeral Service to take place at Salvation Army Hall, Wawn Street
on Wednesday 27th February at 11.00am prior to cremation at
South Shields Crematorium
at 12.30.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
Macmillan Nurses and S.A.F.E.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019
