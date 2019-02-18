|
SIMPSON (South Shields) Promoted to glory on 14th February aged 70 years, Mary,
beloved wife of the late
Gordon Ernest Simpson.
Much loved mam of Mark,
Glen and Chantel and partners. Loved by her six grandchildren,
also missed by her brother and dearest friends.
Funeral Service to take place at Salvation Army Hall, Wawn Street
on Wednesday 27th February at 11.00am prior to cremation at
South Shields Crematorium
at 12.30.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
Macmillan Nurses and S.A.F.E.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019
