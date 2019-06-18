Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare South Shields
Westoe House
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4LZ
01914 555 521
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
09:45
South Shields Crematorium Chapel
Mary Seales Notice
SEALES (South Shields) Peacefully in Cheviot Court Care Home on 14th June 2019
aged 88 years, Mary (nee Simpson).
Loved wife of the late Bob, much loved mam of Brian and Colin, dearly loved mother in law of Elaine and Anna, treasured gran of Andrew, David, Paul, Cora and Mia
and great gran of Theo.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium Chapel on Friday 21st June at 9.45am.
Floral tributes may be sent to the
Co-op Funeralcare, South Shields.
All enquiries tel 0191 4555521.
Mary's family would like to thank all staff at Cheviot Court Care Home, Horsley Hill for their dedication
and care.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 18, 2019
