Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
13:45
St. Bede's R.C Church
South Shields
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
14:45
South Shields Crematorium
Notice

Mary Robson Notice
ROBSON (South Shields) Peacefully with her family by her side on 20th September,
aged 76 years.
Mary, beloved Wife of the late James, dearly loved Mam of Shaun,
Sharon, Martin and
Graham and their partners.
Adored Grandma,
Gran Gran and Sister.
Requiem Mass to take place at
St. Bede's R.C Church, South Shields on Tuesday 1st October at 1:45pm, prior to cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 2:45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations may be collected after
the service for Macmillan Nurses.
Mary will be resting at Peter Johnson Funerals,
108 Imeary Street.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019
