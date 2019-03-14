|
O'Brien Jarrow Peacefully at home with her loving family at her bedside on
10th March 2019 aged 98 years, Mary (nee Dowey).
Reunited with her devoted husband Lance and their daughter Aileen.
A much loved mam of Kathleen, David and mother in law of Tony.
An adored gran and great gran. Mary will be deeply missed by all her loving family and friends.
Mary will be received into St Mary's RC Church Jarrow on Thursday
21st March 2019 at 5pm prior to Requiem Mass on Friday 22nd March at 12.15pm, followed by interment at Jarrow Cemetery at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Cafod. Donations may be received at the church. Mary will be resting at Palmer House Ellison Street Jarrow.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4890717.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
