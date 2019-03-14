Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
70 Ellison Street
Jarrow, Tyne and Wear NE32 3HX
0191 489 0717
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
17:00
St Mary's RC Church
Jarrow
View Map
Requiem Mass
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:15
St Mary's RC Church
Jarrow
View Map
Interment
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
13:30
Jarrow Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary O'Brien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary O'Brien

Notice Condolences

Mary O'Brien Notice
O'Brien Jarrow Peacefully at home with her loving family at her bedside on
10th March 2019 aged 98 years, Mary (nee Dowey).
Reunited with her devoted husband Lance and their daughter Aileen.
A much loved mam of Kathleen, David and mother in law of Tony.
An adored gran and great gran. Mary will be deeply missed by all her loving family and friends.
Mary will be received into St Mary's RC Church Jarrow on Thursday
21st March 2019 at 5pm prior to Requiem Mass on Friday 22nd March at 12.15pm, followed by interment at Jarrow Cemetery at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Cafod. Donations may be received at the church. Mary will be resting at Palmer House Ellison Street Jarrow.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4890717.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices