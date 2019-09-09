Home

MILLWARD (Hebburn) Peacefully in S.T.D.H on
30th August 2019, aged 94 years, Mary (née Tilson).
Beloved Wife of the late Albert,
Mam of Anne, David and Alan, Mother in law of Linda and Lesley, little Nana of all her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
Family and friends please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 12th September 2019
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations may be left following the service to The Alzheimer's Society.
All welcome afterwards to the Elmfield Social Club.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019
