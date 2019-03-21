Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
14:00
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Maines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Maines

Notice Condolences

Mary Maines Notice
MAINES Jarrow Peacefully on 15th March 2019,
aged 80 years, Mary (née Fairs).
Beloved Wife of the late Bob,
loving Mam of Lynda, Alyson, Janet, Diane and Robert.
A loved Gran and Great Gran.

Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 26th March at 2.00pm.

No flowers by Mary's request.
Donations if desired can be left for the Great North Air Ambulance.
Please wear something red.
Family and friends welcome back to The Littlehaven Hotel.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.