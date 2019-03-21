|
|
|
MAINES Jarrow Peacefully on 15th March 2019,
aged 80 years, Mary (née Fairs).
Beloved Wife of the late Bob,
loving Mam of Lynda, Alyson, Janet, Diane and Robert.
A loved Gran and Great Gran.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 26th March at 2.00pm.
No flowers by Mary's request.
Donations if desired can be left for the Great North Air Ambulance.
Please wear something red.
Family and friends welcome back to The Littlehaven Hotel.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
