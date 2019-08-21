|
|
|
HENDERSON (Hebburn) Peacefully in hospital with her loving family by her side on 13th August, aged 92 years.
Mary (née Cusworth).
Loving wife of the late Andy, much loved mam of Rob and the late Dave, a dear mother in law, grandma, great grandma, sister and auntie.
Loved and respected by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St. James' R.C Church on Wednesday 28th August at 10:25am prior to cremation at
South Shields Crematorium at 11:15am. Family flowers only please, donations may be collected after the service for Leukaemia UK and
St. Oswald's Hospice.
Mary will be resting at Peter Johnson Funerals,
1 Hartleyburn Avenue, Hebburn.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019