Gibson On 14th February, peacefully in hospital, Mary, aged 90 years, formerly of Whitburn.
Loving sister to Jean and the late David, dear sister in law to Tony and the late Joyce, special aunty to Carol, Patricia and husband Jonathan, and much loved
great aunty to Matthew and Emily.
Friends please meet for service
at Durham Crematorium on
Tuesday 26th February at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the Alzheimer's Society.
We will all miss Mary.
God Bless. R.I.P.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019
